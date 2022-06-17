Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi overhears Ninad and Virat’s talk

In today’s episode, Ninad asks Virat to have coffee with him and they both go to a cafe nearby. They finish ordering and Pakhi comes and sees them and thinks what will they think if they see her dressed up. She goes and sits close to them hiding her face so that she can listen to their conversation. On the other hand, Sai calms down a baby that had been crying and someone tells her that she would make a very good mother.

Sai tells the nurse that even though she can’t become a mother, she can help other mothers by being a doctor and shower love on the kids irrespective of her situation. Ninad asks Virat what’s wrong with him and Sai. He tells nothing and Ninad asks him to tell and not hide his pain. Virat tells that he had seen a lot of dreams about his child and tells that he’s in a lot of pain after losing their child. Ninad asks him if he knows what Sai is going through. Virat tells that he knows Sai is also going through a lot but is acting strong. Ninad asks him to consider the other options. Virat tells that even Sai suggested the same but his dream is to have the baby through her and spend those 9 months, especially with her.

Ninad asks him not to forget what is the reality as sometimes one might not achieve his desires in the way he wanted. A girl comes and asks Virat to pass the umbrella-shaped straw. Virat smiles and gives it to her and recalls Sai’s words. Pakhi wonders if she can get Virat back if she can give a baby for him. Rohan comes and apologises for coming late. After her date, she goes home and tells Vaishali that she might get Virat back and tells that she has to go back to Chavan Nivas.

