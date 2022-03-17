Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Sai determines to win Virat over

In today’s episode, Sai, who entered the Chavans’ house, recalls their hatred towards her. She enters hoping she will win their hearts. Sai heads to Virat’s room and he yells at her for entering. She tells him that it’s her room as well. He asks her to stay in the other room, however, she says she will stay with him no matter what and will follow him everywhere as she’s his wife. He says she is stupid to think that everyone will forgive her. Sai says she realises her mistake. Virat tells her that she won’t ever be his wife.

As she turns to leave, Virat hurts his leg and she gets concerned. Virat asks her to leave but she insists on staying. Devi comes and asks Virat to come down and have the prasad. He says he won’t. Sai urges him to go down. Virat says he doesn’t want to go and spend time with the family. Devi insists him and scolds Sai and asks her to stay away from her brother. Virat finally agrees to come down. At the dining table, Pakhi says she’ll serve the prasad to Virat and Sai asks her why is she so interested in serving Virat first whereas she should be serving Samrat first. Pakhi stares at her and Karishma asks Sai to stop talking.

Pakhi then starts serving the prasad and Bhavani yells at her and asks her what is she doing. Pakhi says she’s just serving the prasad. Bhavani asks her to stop serving as no one wants to eat from her hand. She says she’ll call the DIG if they won’t listen to her and serves the prasad.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Chavan family apologises to Shruti