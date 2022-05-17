Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Sai’s first day as an intern

In today’s episode, Pulkit welcomes all the interns inside and congratulates them all. He introduces Sai to everyone and tells them that she topped her college and everyone gets awed and claps for her. Sai overhears the other interns talking about how Sai and her husband interchanged names for equality and respect and she gets happy hearing that. Another doctor comes and yells at the interns for wasting time and asks them to behave like interns as they’ll soon be doctors. Pulkit introduces him as Dr. Machindra Thurat to everyone.

He asks Pulkit to leave the room and asks the interns to start introducing themselves. They introduce themselves and even Sai introduces herself and tells that her name is Sai Virat Chavan and even her husband has her name in his name. He tells her that he doesn’t care about her personal life and asks her to behave as a professional. He asks her to come along with him and takes her on the hospital tour. She smiles and listens to whatever he says and he asks her why’s she smiling so much. She tells that she’s excited and he asks her to be within her limits and act as a professional.

Pakhi provokes Bhavani against Sai but she tells Pakhi that Sai is a good daughter-in-law and yells at her to not speak like that. Pakhi goes to her room angrily and thinks she won’t spare Sai so she decides to ruin Sai’s reputation in front of Bhavani. Sai overhears Machindra telling the ward boy that he cleared a patient’s bill so now they can continue with his operation and she thinks that he’s kind even if he acts tough. Then, she asks him to let her go by 3 pm and he agrees and says she should’ve been at home cooking instead of coming here.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

