Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18 December 2021, Written Update: Mohit spots Virat and Shruti together

In today’s episode, Virat tells his family that he went to visit his friend’s wife, Shruti at the hospital. DIG tells that Virat is needed as Sadanand’s body is missing. Virat asks for 3 days leave and the DIG agrees to approve and leaves. Virat asks Sai where she’s going and she asks him why she should inform him while he didn’t even tell her where he was the whole night. Virat thinks Sai is hurt and he’ll let her know later.

Sai comes back to the room to get her ID card and bumps into Virat. She tells him that it happened by mistake and Virat tells her to not taunt him. Sai tells him that he doesn’t even answer her properly. Virat tells her that he doesn’t want to argue and Sai tells him she came back to get the ID card and she will inform unlike him and leaves. He decides to tell Shruti that Sadanand’s body is missing. Shruti calls Virat and asks him to come. Sai goes to college and bumps into someone and yells at him. Pulkit tells her that it’s her mistake. Sai apologises. Virat goes to Shruti and tells her to go to the hospital. Shruti says she wants to pray for Sadanand as she couldn’t perform his last rites.

Virat decides to not let Shruti know about the body and tells he’ll take her to the temple himself. Sai tells Pulkit about her and Virat’s argument. Pulkit tells Sai to trust Virat. Mohit spots Virat and Shruti outside the hotel. He asks the receptionist about the woman and she says it’s Virat’s pregnant wife and they’ve been staying here for 2 days. Virat takes Shruti to the hospital and Sai comes back home and doesn’t eat properly. Mohit also comes home and wonders how to inform Sai.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

