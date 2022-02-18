Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Sai realises Virat’s plan

In today’s episode, Sai makes Sadanand understand that Virat put a lot of effort to fulfil his responsibility as he did when her dying father asked to take her responsibility. She explains how Virat married her and admitted her to a medical college by going against his family only to fulfill his responsibility. Similarly, Shruti and Saahas are his responsibility, not a family.

Sadanand questions why did Virat gave his surname to Shruti and Saahas. Sai asks Sadanand why his news of death did not get published in the newspaper to which the latter says he was pretending to die when Virat shot him and then ran away so the police department did not publish his death to save the department’s reputation. Sai asks if Shruti was involved in his mission to which Sadanand replies that Shruti always supported him in his mission. Sai says Virat had given his surname to Shruti and her baby to hide their identity.

Sai realises that Virat did not share anything with her because he doesn’t want to involve her in this crime. Sadanand says he saw Virat and Shruti hugging each other and calls Virat a traitor. Sai says Sadanand is misunderstanding his wife and Virat’s intentions. Later, Sadanand clicks Sai’s picture and sends it to Virat informing him that Sai is in his possession and he will kill her if Virat does not return Shruti and Saahas.

Elsewhere, Virat receives Sadanand’s message and shows it to Shruti. Samrat asks Virat if he got any information about Sai to which he replies that he knows where Sai is and will save her at any cost. Virat heads over to the police station and reports to the DIG. Virat says he wants to join his duty to save his wife Sai because Sadanand has kidnapped her. The DIG gets shocked after learning that Sadanand is alive. He permits Virat to rescue Sai. Sai regrets misunderstanding Virat and begs Sadanand to let her speak to Virat once. Sadanand says he will kill Sai in front of Virat.

