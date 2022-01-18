Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18 January 2022, Written Update: Sai and Pulkit operate on Shruti

In the last episode, Sai sees Virat's name written on the birth certificate of Sahas and assumes Virat is his father.

In today's episode, Sai requests Pulkit to act as a professional doctor and operate on Shruti. On the other hand, Shruti shares with Virat that survival was easy when she lived with her husband Sadanand in the jungle. Even without basic amenities, she was happy, but today she feels guilty after snatching Sai's happiness. She says Sai has seen Virat's name on the birth certificate of Sahas and must be misunderstanding the situation. Virat asks her not to live with guilt because no one can destroy someone's happiness until they allow them to.

Shruti insists on sharing Sai's phone number so that she can reveal the truth to her, but Virat says Sai is special to him, and he can not put her career in danger by involving her in this. He says he is ready to hide the truth from Sai for life for the sake of her safety. He further asks Shruti if he could stay with her and Sahas in the new home for some days. Shruti says she cannot doubt his intentions anymore because he has done a lot to perform his responsibility.

Elsewhere, Sai managed to convince Pulkit for the operation. Pulkit asks Sai how she is acting so strong despite knowing everything. Sai says in childhood, she lost her mother and then her father. Since then, she has been habituated to face agonies, and she has become a strong woman with time. Pulkit wishes to break all bonds with Virat.

Soon, Sai and Pulkit agree to perform Shruti's necessary surgery. Afterward, a doctor asks Sai to explain the complications of the operation to Virat because she is here to learn as an intern. As Sai explains to Virat and addresses Shruti, his beloved wife, Virat gets upset. He feels he has no other woman except Sai in his life still he can not disclose the fact.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

