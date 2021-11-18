Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18 November 2021, Written Update: Sonali asks Karishma for the first heir

In today’s episode, Virat tells Sai he’s hungry and goes to bring food. Pakhi calls Vaishali and tells her that Bhavani asked Sai to shift together with Virat and produce a heir. Vaishali tells that this makes sense because they are husband and wife. Pakhi gets angry and tells her she wants a solution not more problems and cuts the call.

Virat brings food for Sai and they both feed each other. Sai asks Virat why Bhavani changed her behaviour suddenly. Virat says someone must’ve influenced Bhavani against her. Sai indirectly says it must’ve been Pakhi and tells she will never change. Sonali goes and tells Mohit and Karishma to give birth to a baby, as the first heir or else Sai will give birth to the first heir and rule over the house. Mohit says he handles their expenses very difficultly and won’t be able to afford a baby and it’s expenses now and walks out angrily. Sonali tells Karishma to convince Mohit. Pakhi goes to the room and sees Samrat sleeping and feels relieved that he won’t ask about a baby. Pakhi pulls a pillow and Samrat asks her what she’s doing. Pakhi tells him she’s going to sleep on the couch and Samrat tells her to sleep on the bed. He notices she's tired and offers a massage and Pakhi denies.

Samrat tells her to take the relationship forward and Pakhi tells him to discuss it tomorrow. Samrat tells her that she still likes Virat and that’s why she opposed to them shifting into the same room. Virat tells Sai that if she doesn’t want to shift with him, he can take a transfer. Sai asks Virat if he doesn’t want her to shift; he says that he didn’t mean it that way and he won’t ever let her go. Sai says even she won’t let him go.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

