Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Rajiv enters Chavan house

In today’s episode, Virat enters the gate and hears Sai calling his name and he and turns around but doesn’t spot her. He thinks it must be his imagination and starts walking front and then she calls his name and gets out of the bushes and clashes with him. He asks her where was she as as he could not even see her. She tells she’s Mr. India and laughs and he gets annoyed.

She tells they should enter the house together and they both walk in. Karishma calls Sai and asks where is she. Sai asks her to open the door. Pakhi opens the door and gets shocked seeing them both together. Sonali tells Bhavani that it seems like Sai and Virat had gone out. Ashwini agrees and asks Bhavani not to question Sai about Rajiv as Virat might get angry. Pakhi gets jealous looking at Virat and Sai.

In the room, Sai asks Virat to help Shivani and Rajiv marry each other and blackmails him by saying she will study well only if he agrees to help. He tells her that he fought with his entire family for her education so she should study well. She asks him to convince the family about their marriage and he tells no. Rajiv enters the house disguised as an electrician and tells Shivani called him to repair the AC. Sai comes and takes him to her room. Bhavani thinks she has seen that person before. Virat asks Rajiv to get out but Rajiv pleads for his help. Virat denies and he leaves. Bhavani stops him. Sai asks Virat to help him. Virat comes down and asks him to repair it properly.

