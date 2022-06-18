Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi and Mansi return

In today’s episode, Sai calls Virat but he doesn’t pick up and replies saying that he’ll call her back later. Sai gets sad and Ashwini comes and asks her to let her feelings out. Sai tells that Virat doesn’t want to stay with her as he’s distancing himself from her. She tells that he slept in the other room last night. Ashwini tells that even she knows and reminds her that she had deliberately kept them in different rooms during her accident so they can get closer but now it’s intentional from their side so they might grow apart. She tells Sai that they should go to doctor and Sai tells that it’s a good idea.

Sai tells that she doesn’t know why all the bad things are happening to her and tells that her fate is sad. Ashwini asks her to calm down. Mansi tells Vaishali that she’ll go stay in an old age home and thanks her for taking care of her all this while. Vaishali asks her why’s she saying this and Pakhi comes and tells her that she left her house and came because of her, so she will take her back to her house where she rightfully belongs.

Virat comes home and sees Sai taking out all the toys from the baby’s room and asks her what’s she doing. She tells him that this keeps reminding them of something they might not have and tells him that they’ll arrange everything back after he decides if he wants to adopt a baby or have a surrogacy done. He hugs her. Bhavani feels sad for Sai and Virat. Sonali tells that Virat can remarry but Ashwini and Bhavani oppose the idea. Pakhi and Mansi come and Bhavani tells that she won’t let Pakhi enter but Mansi can come. Pakhi threatens to file a complaint and enters the house saying she’s Samrat’s wife.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

