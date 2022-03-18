Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18th March 2022, Written Update: Virat refuses to dine with the family

In today’s episode, Sai asks Pakhi why’s she so interested in serving the prasad to Virat instead of Samrat as he’s her husband. Bhavani asks Sai how can she speak like that and Omkar asks her to be within her limits. Sai tells she’s just saying what’s visible and that Pakhi’s dish needs more ghee and Bhavani asks her to stop commenting on her dish. Sonali asks Sai to pass the ghee bottle and questions her if she wants to drink everything. Karishma tells Sai is habituated to drink people’s blood and Sai tells she’ll drink hers first.

Sonali asks them to stop fighting and asks Sai to pass the ghee. Sai gives it to Pakhi but she drops it. Bhavani yells at her and she tells that it’s not her mistake as Pakhi wasn’t paying attention. Then, Virat walks away saying he won’t ever eat with them again as he only came because of Devi’s request. He tells he’ll order food or he’ll prepare it himself separately. Ashwini asks him why would he do that while he’s staying with his family and he tells he doesn’t wish to dine with them and leaves. Sai also leaves informing everyone that she’s going to stay with her husband. Bhavani tells she’s shameless to go and stay with him in his room.

Sai asks Virat if he took his medicine and makes him eat them. He asks her to go away and she tells she won’t. He acts like he’s going to sleep and she continues talking to him. He doesn’t respond and she tells him that she’s aware that he’s not asleep. He tells her he won’t let her sleep on the bed with him. She tells she doesn’t even care about that as she just wants to take care of him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Sai determines to win Virat over