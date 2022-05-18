Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Sai to perform a delivery

In today’s episode, Sai tells Machindra that she is determined to become a doctor and is ready to do whatever he tells but asks to send her home early. He asks her if she’s sure that she will do anything and she tells yes. He calls the gynaecologist and asks Sai to deliver a baby instead of Dr. Chanda. She gets shocked. Bhavani calls Virat and asks him where he is and asks him to come home on time. Virat tells he’ll pick up Sai and come. Bhavani asks him where will he pick her up and Virat lies to her that Sai is shopping in the mall for the function. Bhavani asks him to come back on time and cuts the call.

Virat reaches the hospital and waits for Sai outside. Whereas, Ashwini makes arrangements and hopes that Sai and Virat return back on time. Karishma wears her saree and looks at the mirror and thinks that she will steal the spotlight and no one will even look at Sai. She goes down and Bhavani yells at her and asks her why’s she overdressed and asks her if it’s her ritual. Pakhi tells that they get yelled at for nothing. The pregnant lady gets tensed and video calls her husband and asks him to come fast.

Machindra comes and asks Sai to perform her duty properly and asks Virat to remove his car from the parking lot as the space is allotted for the ambulance. Sai asks him not to bring personal comments while she’s doing her duty. Sai notices the lady’s husband is standing in front of Virat through the video call and asks her husband to give the phone to him. She informs Virat that Machindra gave her a complex duty so she might be late. Machindra thinks of torturing her more. Bhavani waits for Sai.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

