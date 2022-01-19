Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 19 January 2022, Written Update: Sai takes a tough decision

In today's episode, Sai thinks Virat's attachment towards Shruti is holding him from signing the operation consent papers. She tries to act professional, saying his wife Shruti will be alright because Pulkit is one of the best surgeons in Nagpur. At the same time, Virat is hurt because Sai is misinterpreting the situation. Pulkit taunts that he performs his duty honestly without cheating, unlike others.

Virat signs the papers, and Sai recalls when the former said he wants a baby girl. She further asks the doctor about Sahas' well-being and says to Virat that soon he will get united with his wife Shruti and the baby. Virat leaves the cabin and cries outside because Sai misunderstands him.

Simultaneously, Sai burst into tears about the tough start of her surgical journey. Pulkit suggests Sai back out, but she doesn't want to lose this necessary surgery as an aspiring doctor. She says Virat coming into her life and falling for someone else was not in her control but saving Shruti and giving back Sahas to his parents is in her power. Later, Pulkit and Sai operate on Shruti and inform Virat that she is critical due to blood loss. Sai gets upset seeing the same concern and care in Virat's eyes for Shruti, which he once had for the former.

Afterwards, Virat gets back to the Chavan mansion. Ninad questions him on his actions, to which Virat begs for some time because he feels tired. Ninad expresses his agony of not being able to stop Sai from leaving the house. Bhavani scolds Virat for his illicit affair and says she is not surprised by Sai leaving the house. Ninad says it is not Sai's mistake, and he is ashamed of Virat, to which the latter asks if they want him to leave the house.

