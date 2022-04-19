Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Virat agrees to help Sai

In today’s episode, Virat asks Rajiv to fix the AC properly and leave. Bhavani stops Rajiv and asks him if they’ve met before. Rajiv tells she must’ve mistaken as he had read that there are seven people who look alike in the world. She asks him to clean her room’s AC as well later and he agrees and leaves with Virat. Bhavani wonders if there are people out there who look like her. In the room, Rajiv asks Virat if he’ll help and Virat replies that he’ll only help Shivani.

Sai gets happy listening to that and Shivani gets emotional. Rajiv asks Virat what is he planning to do and Virat asks him to stop overacting and Sai asks him to leave before Bhavani stops him again. Rajiv thanks her and leaves. Sai tells Virat that she should only take care of all the problems and he tells that it’s her idea to unite those two. She thanks him for finally agreeing and then hugs him and he feels emotional. She tells she knew he would eventually agree and he tells that he knows she bought Rajiv home purposely just to make him agree. She tells her idea worked and he smiles. She also smiles and asks him to support her till their marriage and asks him his plan.

Next day, Pakhi asks Bhavani to scold Sai for meeting Rajiv. Bhavani tells Sai is still sleeping. Sai comes down and asks where’s Virat. They receive a post that is an invitation for a bhandara. Bhavani tells maybe Virat organised it and Omkar suggests that they should go check it out. Sai goes there and ties Virat’s pagdi. Rajiv thinks they both love each other a lot, but Virat just hides it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Rajiv enters Chavan house