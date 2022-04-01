Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Sai and Virat’s romantic time

In today’s episode, Virat is smiling at Sai as they walk towards the room. Sai is protecting Virat from the sunlight by covering his face with her veil while romantic music plays in the background. He puts colour on her face which makes her happy. Everyone throws colour at them and she takes him to his room. The Chavans thank the guests for coming and then question why Pakhi couldn’t keep Sai away from Virat. Mohit announces that Virat’s name will be in the newspaper the next day and praises Sai for her effort. Bhavani begins to scold both Shivani and Mohit since they started praising Sai too much and spoke about how she organized the Holi celebration beautifully as well.

Virat takes off his kurta and Sai feels nervous. He moves closer and puts colour on her face. He puts colour on her hands and they both look at each other. They both come closer towards each other. Then, Sai regains her consciousness and is remembers their differences and why they should not be together. She pulls away from him but Virat still tries to get close to her. Sai realizes that Virat is intoxicated but she must control herself. Meanwhile, Samrat takes Pakhi to their room and she imagines Samrat to be Virat and hugs him tightly. She questions him whether he knows that she loves him or not. Samrat gets happy listening to that and tells even he loves her.

Sai takes Virat to the bathroom. Sai quickly throws a towel over him and runs away smiling. After his shower, Virat falls asleep on Sai's side of the bed and she worries how he’ll react the next morning. She tries to push him towards his side but fails.

