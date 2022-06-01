Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1st June May 2022, Written Update: Virat fights with Jagtap

In today’s episode, Jagtap video calls Sai threatening to ruin her entire family’s life if she doesn’t marry him. Samrat and Sai reach the police station and he informs Virat about Jagtap’s threat. Virat gets angry. Jagtap works out and one of his goons come and asks him what’s the change in his behaviour as he’s not drinking but working out. He tells him that his love for Sai changed this behaviour. He tells that he’s building his body to defeat Virat as he won’t let go of Sai without a fight. His goon applies face pack and tells Sai will like this.

Virat enters and Jagtap tells the he wasn’t awaiting his arrival. Virat removes his shirt and cap and tells that he’s here as Sai’s husband and not a police officer and fights with the goons. Jagtap then attacks Virat, but he manages to tie Jagtap and drags him on the road. Jagtap tells that he will kill his family members like he killed Sai’s father. The people on the road record him and he threatens them as well. They reach Chavan Nivas and Virat drags him inside the house and asks Sai to come down. Sai gets shocked and asks Virat to let him go. Virat asks him to apologise to Sai.

The DIG and Vitthal enter the house. Vitthal asks the DIG to arrest Virat. DIG asks Virat to let go of Jagtap. Virat leaves Jagtap and he leaves with Vitthal. DIG asks Virat to not put his career and family at risk and asks him to calm down. Later, Mansi falls ill and Sai tells that there’s no electricity or water also. Samrat tells that he’ll take her to the hospital. Sai tells even she’ll come but Jagtap enters the house with a horse and asks Sai to marry him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

