Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2 February 2022, Written Update: Sai and Virat's divorce

In today's episode, Virat arrives at Chavan's house and realises that nobody likes his presence. Patralekha comments that Virat used to chant about relationships and morality, but today, he has a baby with Shruti. Virat asks Sai why she called him, to which she shows him a document and says it states that both of them are opting for divorce mutually. She adds these papers are for formality's sake, and they parted ways since Shruti replaced her. He says divorce is not a freedom but a life sentence for him.

Virat and Sai start to recall their old memories, and she imagines a scenario in which she gets pregnant while the whole family is happy. Soon, they wake up to reality and feel heartbroken. Virat curses his unfortunate destiny because he did not marry willingly, nor he is taking divorce willingly. Sai says everything is happening by his will, and she called him at the Chavan house because, in this house, she misunderstood that this relationship matters to him, and in the same house, she wishes to pop the bubble.

Virat asks why she is doing this to him, to which Sai gives him the last chance to explain the intent behind breaking her heart. Bhavani gets furious and says Virat is dead for them, while Ashwini wishes she would have been infertile than bringing Virat into this world. Mansi says the family saw his name on Saahas's birth certificate and made them believe. She advises Virat to justify himself if there are any untold truths.

Sai asks Virat to sign the papers and do a favour, to which the latter replies that if she wants it, he will sign on divorce papers. He further says that they will call him one day, and he will not come back. Virat wants Sai to sign first, and he will follow. Bhavani advises them to give it another thought and reunite. However, Sai says he is not worth trusting and begins to sign the divorce papers.

