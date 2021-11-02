Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Virat tries to convince Omkar to not leave them

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:56 PM IST  |  10.8K
   
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Virat tries to convince Omkar to not leave them
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Virat tries to convince Omkar to not leave them
Advertisement

In today’s episode, Pakhi asks Samrat if he heard her conversation. He removes his earphones and tells he was busy and asks a medicine for headache as a lot is happening in the house and Sai is being blamed. She thinks he’s supporting Sai and wonders when will Sai go out of her life. Virat tells Sai to not talk about Pakhi always and she tells him to calm down and asks him to convince Omkar to not leave the house and suggests to take Samrat along. He agrees and leaves. 

Virat goes to Samrat and asks him to come along with him to convince Omkar. Sonali in her room praises Omkar for supporting her. Virat and Samrat enter ask him what did Sai do to him that he spoke so rudely to her. Omkar yells he will not tolerate Sai’s drama and Mohit enters and says he looks upon Sai as his older sister. Sonali shouts and tells Sai always does drama. Virat requests them to stay in the house. Karishma tells Mohit to respect his parents’ decision. Mohit says he will not live separately from his brothers. Virat says they came to convince them as a family but he won’t tolerate them insulting his wife. 

While returning home from the hospital, Sai says she got rid off the bandage. Sai asks what did Omkar say and Virat says he couldn’t convince him. Sai tells Virat to stop frowning and tells she’ll convince him herself. Pakhi tells Ashwini to take rest as she and Karishma will take care of cooking. Pakhi says Omkar will change his decision if they make Bhavani go against Sai and praise Sonali. Virat calls Sai and tells her to come out of the house. She hops out asking if he’s fine. She follows Virat’s instruction and reaches a candy floss stall.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sai to plan her in laws' wedding anniversary

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit: Star Plus / YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$91.00
$139.99 (35%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$99.00
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
View All