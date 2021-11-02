Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Virat tries to convince Omkar to not leave them

In today’s episode, Pakhi asks Samrat if he heard her conversation. He removes his earphones and tells he was busy and asks a medicine for headache as a lot is happening in the house and Sai is being blamed. She thinks he’s supporting Sai and wonders when will Sai go out of her life. Virat tells Sai to not talk about Pakhi always and she tells him to calm down and asks him to convince Omkar to not leave the house and suggests to take Samrat along. He agrees and leaves.

Virat goes to Samrat and asks him to come along with him to convince Omkar. Sonali in her room praises Omkar for supporting her. Virat and Samrat enter ask him what did Sai do to him that he spoke so rudely to her. Omkar yells he will not tolerate Sai’s drama and Mohit enters and says he looks upon Sai as his older sister. Sonali shouts and tells Sai always does drama. Virat requests them to stay in the house. Karishma tells Mohit to respect his parents’ decision. Mohit says he will not live separately from his brothers. Virat says they came to convince them as a family but he won’t tolerate them insulting his wife.

While returning home from the hospital, Sai says she got rid off the bandage. Sai asks what did Omkar say and Virat says he couldn’t convince him. Sai tells Virat to stop frowning and tells she’ll convince him herself. Pakhi tells Ashwini to take rest as she and Karishma will take care of cooking. Pakhi says Omkar will change his decision if they make Bhavani go against Sai and praise Sonali. Virat calls Sai and tells her to come out of the house. She hops out asking if he’s fine. She follows Virat’s instruction and reaches a candy floss stall.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sai to plan her in laws' wedding anniversary