Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Omkar scolds Sai for her results

In today's episode, Mohit notices Sai munching on fruits while crying and asks if she is fine. Sai tells him that she is fine. He asks if she was fasting. She says she was, but broke it as the one for whom she is fasting is not bothered at all. She then asks about his audition. He says he got that role. She says she is eager to see him on screen. He asks why she looks tensed. She says Virat is not talking to her properly and gives weird answers. He remembers seeing Virat with Shruti and asks her to question him properly. She says he doesn’t discuss anything and even after the mission is completed, he says it's still on and doesn't know who Shruti is and why he is helping her. He says Virat will answer only her. She senses he is hiding something and asks if he is hiding something.

After that, Omkar asks where did Virat go early in the morning. Sai says they should question Virat instead of her, as she is tired of being questioned repeatedly. Omkar yells that she always misbehaves with them. Ashwini asks if she is tensed regarding results. She says she doesn’t know as she is not bothered when her life is in turmoil. Pakhi comments she should be specific that she is tensed regarding Virat and not her results. Ashwini then tries to calm Sai down. Bhavani suggests visiting a temple if she is nervous about her results. Sai says God doesn’t wait for her to visit the temple. Ashwini requests her to calm down and asks Sai to visit college for results. Sai says she will in the afternoon.

Pakhi asks Virat where he was as they were all worried for him. Virat says he got Pulkit’s call, so went to college. Pulkit says he had to call Virat to inform her about the results. Omkar taunts Sai’s results are so bad that the college management called her guardian. Sai cries that she failed in both personal and college exams. But Pulkit reveals that she got good marks in her exams.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

