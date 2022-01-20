Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 20 January 2022, Written Update: Ninad evicts Virat from Chavan mansion

In today's episode, Virat says he will leave the house if everyone wants him to. Samrat thinks Virat is desperate to leave Chavan house and live with Shruti. Again, Patralekha questions Virat about Shruti, but the latter asks her not to interfere in his private matters and says she always created problems for Sai. Patralekha warns him not to blame her because she thinks Virat himself ruined Sai's life.

Meanwhile, Shivani returns from her trip and feels ashamed of Virat after learning the fact. Sonali and Omkar taunt if Virat forgot his way to Chavan house as he always stays at Shruti's place. Ashwini sobs and asks her son why Sai was not enough for him. Virat requests all to stop comparing Sai with Shruti as they are insulting both women. Ninad threatens to complain to the police against Shruti, to which Virat says he is not a kid to be honey-trapped. He urges everyone to file a complaint against him if they think he has an affair. Bhavani asks him to get lost from the house.

Devi says Sai has stood with every family member in their problems, and they could not do anything to help her. Devi adds that Virat was her favourite brother, but now she disowns him, and she pushes Virat on the table. Samrat's mother says she has no doubt about her upbringing and finds it challenging to believe Virat could cheat Sai.

Furthermore, Ninad says that if Virat leaves the house, he dare not to return. He evicts Virat from his life and the home. Omkar taunts that he always advised Mohit to follow Virat's footsteps, but fortunately, he never obeyed him. Virat says everyone is free to have a perspective about him, and he is ready to live with his truth. Ninad gets angry and says Virat has lost his right to perform his death rituals.

