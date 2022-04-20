Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 20th April 2022, Written Update: Rajiv meets Chavan family again

In today’s episode, Virat hopes that everyone in his family will accept Rajiv and Shivani. Sai tells everyone will get happy today as they think he did the decor and he asks her why do they think like that. The Chavans come at the bhandara and compliment the decoration and arrangements. Bhavani sees her late husband's photo at the entrance and gets emotional. Sunny comes and tells them to come as there’s a special placement for them. Pulkit asks where’s Sai and Bhavani shouts at him for enquiring about Sai. Virat and Sai walk towards them and Pakhi gets jealous.

Ashwini tells Virat is looking good. Sonali tells Bhavani that Sai and Virat came together so that means Virat isn’t angry with Sai anymore. Bhavani tells she doesn’t want to ruin the vibe and hugs Virat and tells him that the arrangements are good. Ashwini tells she’ll video call Ninad and show him how good the decorations are. Virat tells that he didn’t do anything. Bhavani sarcastically asks if Sai did it. Sai tells she didn’t do anything and points at Rajiv and everyone gets shocked looking at them and ask why is he there. Bhavani realised that it was Rajiv who had entered her house earlier as an electrician. Pakhi tells that Shivani knew all this time as she met Rajiv with Sai and Virat beforehand.

Sai tells Shivani and Rajiv want to tell them something. Rajiv tells he was the one who sent invites to their house. Omkar and Samrat hit him but Shivani stops them. Rajiv tells he’s aware of his mistakes and that’s why he wants to rectify them. Bhavani yells at Sai and accuses her of brainwashing Shivani. Shivani tells Sai just helped them unite. Sai pleads with them to let Rajiv and Shivani marry as they both love each other and asks Omkar to not humiliate her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

