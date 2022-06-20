Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi to earn trust

In today’s episode, Virat says that it’s good Pakhi and Mansi came as Sai was talking about celebrating Samrat’s birthday. Pakhi hugs Sai and everyone gets shocked. She tells that it’s a good idea as Samrat should be remembered for this happy moment as well. Bhavani tells she won’t allow this to happen. Virat hugs Mansi and says that he’s happy to have her back. She tells that Samrat would’ve wanted everyone to stay together and tells everyone that they shouldn’t fight. Shivani agrees and hugs Mansi. Sai asks Mansi if she has any problem celebrating Samrat’s birthday and Mansi replies that she’d be more than happy. Bhavani tells no matter what this can’t happen.

Sai goes to lift Pakhi’s bag but Pakhi asks her to be careful since she’s pregnant and then stops herself and apologises and tells she didn’t mean to hurt her. Sai tells her it's fine. Later, Sai asks Virat if she said it on purpose. Virat tells that Pakhi must’ve changed because of Samrat’s death but he’s not sure. Pakhi comes and tells them that she knows they don’t trust her but will earn that trust soon. She tells that she blames herself for whatever happened to Sai and feels bad that she cursed her. She asks them if there’s any help needed. Virat tells nothing and thanks her. She leaves. Virat tells they can’t trust Pakhi completely.

Later, Pakhi dreams of having a baby with Virat and wakes up thinking she won’t let Sai destroy her dream. Sai finds Virat in the baby’s room and asks him how long will he stay away from her and tells that he can find someone else if he wants a baby. He asks her how could she even think of it and hugs her and tells her he loves her. Pakhi overhears their conversation.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 18th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi and Mansi return