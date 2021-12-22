Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Virat brings gifts for Sai

In today's episode, Virat brings candy floss and balloons for Sai and celebrates her success in the exam. Devi happily jumps and says even she needs balloons. Karishma comments they will get candy floss instead of sweets. Sai says she will not share her candy floss with anyone. Pakhi comments what can they expect from a woman who hasn’t grown up at all. Mansi asks her to stop criticizing Sai. Samrat says one who is a child from within is true at heart. Samrat says their Sai is a kind person and hopes everyone is the same. Sonali reminds how Sai reacted when Virat brought candy floss for the first time. Everyone laughed, Bhavani scolds Sonali not to remind her and warns Sai not to repeat her act.

Virat says he forgot that she is fasting for him and says he will get her a nice dinner. She says she was feeling hungry and had food, it's his mistake that he didn’t come on time, anyways she forgave him for bringing her such a nice gift. Bhavani comments that they should learn to make a mistake themselves and forgive someone instead of Sai.

Sai thanks Virat and apologises for misunderstanding him. Virat says he hopes she studies well and becomes a big doctor. Samrat hopes the same and asks Sai to concentrate on her life without bothering about others' comments. Pulkit says he explained the same yesterday. Sai says she learnt from her mistake and will not doubt anyone. Virat gets confused and asks why is everyone talking about suspecting him.

But Sai ignores him and tells him not to worry about it. Ashwini then praises and prays for Sai. Sai tries to touch her feet and take her blessings. She stops her and asks to take Bhavani’s blessings first. Bhavani rudely stops Sai and says she is not happy with Sai’s results as she was just studying without doing household chores.

