Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21 February 2022, Written Update: Sadanand challenges Sai

In today’s episode, Sadanand asks Sai to meet Virat as she was yearning to meet him. He says landmines are placed all around Sai and she is standing in the middle of death. He condemns Virat for stealing his wife and baby. Virat says he did not bring Shruti and her baby to the jungle because he couldn’t risk their lives. Sadanand says Virat couldn’t risk Shruti’s life but Sai's. Shruti arrives with her baby. Sadanand gets emotional seeing them while Shruti scolds the former for torturing Sai. Shruti says the man she got married to was someone who used to respect women and fight against wrong.

Virat advises Shruti to escape from the jungle with Saahas to save their lives. Shruti says Sadanand has changed and she will support Virat in this war as the latter stood by her side. Sadanand gets furious and says Sai will sacrifice her life because of Virat and Shruti’s love affair. Sai asks Virat how a landmine looks, while Sadanand throws a stone on a landmine and it blasts. Virat and Shruti get worried. Sai’s leg gets injured and she cries in pain.

Shruti calls Sadanand a coward for attacking innocent Sai. Sadanand says Shruti was not ready to bring Saahas into the jungle earlier but changed her decision to save Virat. Seeing Shruti’s concern for Virat, Sadanand points his gun towards himself. His gang pleads with him to not sacrifice himself for a cheater spouse. Virat asks Shruti to indulge Sadanand in talks. He warns Sadanand not to misunderstand them. Sadanand drops the gun and asks Sai to walk through the landmines to meet Virat.

Sai hesitates to which Sadanand says Sai doesn’t love Virat as much as Shruti does. Sai tries to get up with her wounded leg to move towards Virat. The latter asks her to not move. The DIG shoots at Sadanand’s hand while the police force captures his goons. Sadanand tricks the DIG and snatches his gun and shoots at Virat.

We watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

