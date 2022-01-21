Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21 January 2022, Written Update: War between Virat and Mohit

In today's episode, Ninad tells Virat that he has lost his right to perform his father's last rituals. He further tells Virat not to deposit money from his salary to their accounts. Virat insists that he will keep transferring cash to them no matter what. Virat asks Ashwini if she can look into his eyes and say he has cheated Sai. He asks her why she is crying and says it seems like her son died. Ashwini keeps crying and says he has ruined Sai's life.

Bhavani interferes and drags Virat in front of the mandir. She tells Virat that she felt very proud when he joined the police force, just like Nagesh Chavan. She further asks him to recall his childhood days when he informed Bhavani about his every achievement and loss. She says Virat loves her more than Ashwini, and his actions reflect her upbringing. Bhavani asks Virat to swear on God, break all ties with Shruti, and bring Sai back to Chavan's house. Virat says Sai is independent, and she left this house willingly and shall return on will. He declines Bhavani's request and says he will obey Ninad and Ashwini and leave the house.

Virat asks Mohit to give updates about everyone's health on the phone. Ninad says Mohit will not provide any update as the two sons of Chavan house, Samrat and Mohit, are capable enough to care for the family. Mohit gets angry and says he will drag Shruti to the police station and make her pay for her sins. He says he will go to all lengths even if he faces jail or death. Virat shouts at him and asks him to stay within limits.However, Mohit shouts back and informs Virat that he was the one to cross the limit before. Mohit says he feels ashamed of calling Virat his brother.

Virat gets ready to leave the next day while Patralekha asks why Virat chose Shruti over his family. Mohit says he will not spare Shruti and Virat and will fight to ensure Justice for Sai.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

