Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21st April 2022, Written Update: Rajiv saves Shivani

In today’s episode, Sai asks Omkar why is he humiliating Shivani instead of supporting her and asks him if he doesn’t wish her to start a family like him. Virat agrees with Sai and tells no one really understood Shivani’s pain as she held it inside and tells no one cared about her. He then asks Bhavani if she doesn’t feel lonely without her husband. She replies that she does and even if she tries keeping the family united she misses her husband but tells that she won’t let Rajiv anywhere near Shivani as he didn’t marry her and insulted her and her husband.

Bhavani also feels insulted as the Bhandara has been dedicated to her and her husband and then feels dizzy so Sai holds her but she pushes her aside and asks her not to touch her. Sai tells Bhavani that she couldn’t fulfill her duty and wish of getting Shivani married at that time but now she can. Sai tells Shivani’s relationships kept failing because Rajiv wasn’t there and only they complete each other. Later, Virat agrees with Sai and Omkar yells at them and drags Shivani along with him, and throws a stone at Rajiv but it hits a stove and the Bhandara catches fire.

Later, while rescuing Shivani from the fire, Rajiv injured himself as the cylinder blasted. They all take him to the hospital but the Chavans go back home. Pakhi tells Sai must’ve brainwashed Virat to help Rajiv. Rajiv gains consciousness and thanks Virat for saving him. On the other hand, Sai comes home and informs everyone that she has a surprise and they all get a message from Virat.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

