Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Chavans celebrate Samrat’s birthday

In today’s episode, Pakhi enters the room and apologises to Sai for disturbing her when she’s leaving for work. She replies that it’s fine. Pakhi tells that she wants to help with Samrat’s birthday preparations. Sai tells that she hasn’t asked for permission from Bhavani yet. Pakhi tells that she will handle that and asks her if she wants coffee and tells that there’s no one for her to share coffee with like she used to with Samrat. Sai tells that she will drink coffee with her and they both sit and drink coffee.

Pakhi asks her how is she managing personal and professional life and Sai tells that she knows where to put boundaries. Pakhi tells that she’s lucky as she has Virat as her husband who supports her all the time. Virat comes with a mattress and pillow and Pakhi asks him why did he sleep elsewhere. Virat tells that Sai was doing a case study and hence he had to sleep outside. Pakhi thinks that Virat is lying as there’s definitely some gap between their relationship now and she should use it for her own benefit and make him hers. Ninad and Ashwini worry about Virat distancing himself from Sai.

Pakhi goes to Bhavani’s room and Bhavani gets angry. Pakhi tells that she knows she doesn’t like her but, she dreamed of Samrat being sad as no one remembers him and that’s why she wants to celebrate his birthday, so he can gain some peace. Bhavani agrees. Everyone starts the celebrations for Samrat’s birthday. Mansi seems dull so Sai cheers her up. Shivani asks Virat to go stand next to Sai and Pakhi gets jealous.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

