Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Devi forgives Sai

In today’s episode, Sai goes to the terrace and cries reminiscing about her time with Virat on top. She thinks it was a mistake to come back as Virat doesn’t even like her and thinks she needs to stay for Virat as they both need each other. Devi comes on the terrace and raises her hand and Sai flinches. Devi holds her face and caresses her and Sai smiles and asks her how did her feelings towards her change.

Devi recalls talking to Pulkit and him saying that it’s because of Sai that Virat is alive. She tells him that Sai put him in that position and now wants to sleep with him in the same room. Pulkit tells her that it was because of Sai that they could unite so they should also help her unite with Virat. He tells her that Sai wants to take care of Virat as she’s his wife and cares for him. Then, Devi tells Sai that this is what happened and Sai thanks her for trusting her. Devi apologises for talking rudely with her and slapping her and Sai says it’s fine. She asks Sai if she was crying.

Sai says she wants to take care of Virat but he hates her and doesn’t even want to look at her. Devi tells her that Virat is just angry at her and teases her by saying that she loves Virat. Sai says she doesn’t love Virat she just cares about him. Devi tells she knows what love is as she’s experienced it with Pulkit. She asks Sai to close her eyes and tell her what she sees. Sai smiles and Devi asks her if she saw Virat. She says yes and Devi tells her that she’s in love with Virat.

