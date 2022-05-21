Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21st May 2022, Written Update: Samrat supports Virat

In today’s episode, Virat questions the elders of his family that why can’t they let their daughters-in-law work if they can let their sons work. He asks them why can't they respect women and tells them that it’s not wrong to support their wives and be equal in a relationship. Samrat says Virat is right and tells that he sees Pakhi doing the household chores even when she’s sick and he will help her out with that so she doesn’t feel burdened a lot. Bhavani yells at them and asks them why they want to be their wives’ slaves. She gets angry and tells them to not talk rubbish.

Virat reminds her that she’s the one who took care of the family business when her husband died. Bhavani tells him that she had no other choice. Virat tells her he supports his wife’s dream. Sai tells Bhavani that she respects her a lot and thanks her for giving her all the responsibility but tells her that she will do household work as well as be a doctor. She tells that she gains immense respect being a Chavan daughter-in-law, but not the way Bhavani wants her to be.

Bhavani removes the protective thread from Sai’s hand and tells her that she doesn't deserve the respect she gives and tells her she regrets giving her respect and admiring her. Sai takes Bhavani’s blessings and tells her that she’ll always respect her. Later, Pakhi asks Samrat if he really meant what he said. Samrat says yes, and she smiles. Virat apologises to Sai for not taking a stand for her by telling the truth. Sai assures him that it’s okay.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

