Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Mohit scolds Karishma

In today's episode, Ashwini decorates the house for Sai’s party. Ninad returns home and asks her to compliment him as he gets ready specially to celebrate his bahu’s victory. Sonali and Omkar get happy seeing him, he asks where is Sai. Pakhi comments she is getting ready and is taking more time than a bride. Devi warns her to stop taunting as Sai studied hard and got good marks and has the right to take a long time to get ready. Samrat asks about Virat. Ashwini says he went out but promised to return soon. Devi forcefully brings Bhavani down. Bhavani says she doesn’t want to be part of Sai's victory celebration. Devi insists on at least having cake. Karishma walks in wearing a beautiful saree and Sonali taunts her that it's not her party.

Karishma asks Mohit to praise her. He says he doesn’t find her special to praise her. Ashwini asks him to praise her effort at least to get ready. Karishma takes credit for Sai’s victory. Ninad asks which subject did she teach Sai. Karishma gets nervous, while Sai walks in donning a beautiful saree and thanks them all for supporting her in her studies and helping her get good marks. Ninad says his daughter is very intelligent and that he is proud of her. She asks if he will support her till she completes her studies. He promises her and compliments her. Pakhi taunts Sai that Virat is missing and fails to keep up with him. Sai says Virat went neither on official or personal work and he is more concerned towards his friend’s wife than anyone else.

Mohit recalls seeing Virat with pregnant Shruti. Sai feels sad that Virat is not paying attention towards her and is ignoring her. Ninad cheers her up and offers her an envelope saying his generation knows only cash and not gifts. She checks and finds a big amount in it.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

