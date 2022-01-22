Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22 January 2022, Written Update: Virat leaves the house

In today’s episode, Virat warns Karishma to not speak ill about Shruti. Sonali tells him to lower his voice and Devi tells him that he’s no longer her brother. Bhavani tells that if he leaves, their reputation will go down and Virat tells they wanted him to leave so he will. Pakhi wonders why Virat is leaving the house for Shruti. Virat tells he’ll leave and Pakhi stops him. Ashwini says Virat is sticking with Shruti even though his and his family’s lives are getting ruined. Mansi says that maybe they’re all not understanding what Virat is trying to say. Shivani tells her to not think Virat is a good man. Virat insists he didn’t do anything wrong and Samrat asks how can he justify that.

Omkar tells Samrat to not waste his time on Virat as it’s if no use. Virat assures Ashwini that he hasn’t forgotten her morals and teachings and tells her that he did nothing wrong. He tells he’ll leave and tries to take the blessings of Ashwini and Ninad. Ashwini tells she doesn’t even recognise the Virat who is trying to take the blessings from her. Virat leaves the house and Ashwini cries. Virat meets Shruti and the doctor informs him that Shruti’s surgery went well, but she should be admitted to a better hospital as she needs to undergo more treatments.

Pakhi starts crying because Virat left the house. Samrat asks her what happened and she says she’s having a bad headache. Samrat says he’ll tell Shruti to leave Virat alone. Ashwini, Bhavani and Sonali go the temple. Bhavani tells Ashwini not to look sad as people might sense something’s wrong in the family. The ladies at the temple gossip about the Chavan family and talk ill about Sai. Ashwini tells them to stop. They ask Bhavani if Virat is having an affair and Bhavani yells at them to stop.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

