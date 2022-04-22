Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Chavans agree to Rajiv and Shivani’s wedding

In today’s episode, Pakhi sees that Virat has sent an invitation of Shivani and Rajiv’s wedding and gets shocked. She shows it to Bhavani and she gets stunned and asks why is he sending an invitation. Sai tells Virat wants them all to attend the wedding. Omkar asks if this is Virat’s decision. Virat comes home and tells it’s not his decision but Shivani’s and he is just supporting her. Bhavani asks Virat if he forgot what all Rajiv did to Shivani. Virat says Rajiv is aware of his mistakes and he regrets whatever he did and that’s a lot. He tells they should give him another chance as Rajiv saved Shivani from the fire by risking his own life and even Shivani forgave him, so he shouldn’t be stopping them.

Ashwini agrees with Virat and Samrat tells even he will support Virat. Pakhi gets surprised and asks how can he do that and Samrat asks her why won’t she support Virat this time. Devi and Pulkit also agree with Virat. Rajiv tells he doesn’t want to go against Bhavani’s wishes so he won’t marry Shivani. Virat tells him not to let go of this opportunity. Rajiv says he doesn’t want to disrespect Bhavani. Bhavani tells she will agree to the wedding. Sai becomes happy.

Shivani and Rajiv get excited and go to take her blessings but she tells them that she will just attend the wedding and nothing else and asks the rest of them to agree to the wedding. The rest of them agree and give their blessings. Ashwini asks Virat if he forgave them all now. He thanks them for agreeing to the marriage and then informs them that he’ll be leaving soon as he might be getting the transfer. Sai tells she’ll make Virat want her by the end of Rajiv and Shivani’s marriage.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

