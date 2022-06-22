Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Virat and Sai reconcile

In today’s episode, Sai tells she has a surprise and brings something covered with curtains to the hall. Devi goes to open the curtains but Sai stops her and tells that someone else should open the curtain. Virat goes and opens the curtains and everyone gets surprised to see a cut out of Samrat and gets emotional. Sai tells that now it’ll feel like Samrat is here for the cake cut. Bhavani asks Mansi to cut the cake.

Virat imagines Samrat asking him if he won’t wish him a happy birthday. Virat wishes him emotionally and Samrat asks Virat to not distance himself from Sai as they both are in pain and he shouldn’t be stuck in the past. Virat realised it was his imagination and looks at Sai. After the cake cutting, Sai tells Virat in the room that he can sleep on the bed and she will go sleep outside. He holds her hand and tells her that they’ll both sleep together. Sai gets happy hearing that and he apologises for distancing himself from her and tells that they should’ve spoken their feelings out. They both go to sleep facing the other side.

Sai thinks she should talk to him and they both turn toward each other at once and Sai tells that she felt like she lost everything after the miscarriage. Virat tells he should’ve been there for her and tells that he also was devastated. He tells he will go with her to the doctor and she gets happy. Next morning, Pakhi takes coffee for Virat but doesn’t find him. She wonders if Sai and Virat slept in the same room and thinks that she should separate them. She goes to their room with a bag of sarees and tells she wants to give it to Sai. He asks her to keep it and go. She talks about Samrat with him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

