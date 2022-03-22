Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Sai realises she loves Virat

In today’s episode, Devi asks Sai to close her eyes and think about Virat standing in front of her. Sai closed her eyes and thinks about Virat standing in front of her and smiles and tells that she is happy to see him and be with him and whenever he gets angry with her, she gets sad and can’t bear the pain. She says she can’t stay without him and hugs Devi thinking it’s Virat. Devi teases her and says she’s fallen in love with Sai.

Sai jumps around in happiness and tells she loves Virat and Devi asks her to confess her love to him. Virat wakes up and thinks of going to the terrace as he’s feeling uncomfortable. Sai says she would propose to him and confess her love if he was right in front of her now. She turns around and gets shocked seeing him. She kneels in front of him and proposes to him. She says to Virat she’s in love with him and wants to spend the rest of her life with him. He tells her that he hates her so it doesn’t matter if she likes him or loves him as his feelings towards her won’t change ever and he tells her that he will always hate her and won’t ever forgive her. Sai realises she was dreaming that when Devi alerts her.

Devi asks Virat what’s he doing here and he says he just came to get fresh air but now he’s feeling more suffocated looking at Sai’s face. Devi asks him if he heard something and he tells no and she asks Sai to go confess her love to Virat. He scolds Devi for staying up late with Sai and Devi asks her to go tell Virat or she’ll tell the truth. Sai says her that she’ll tell him when the time’s right and he leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Devi forgives Sai