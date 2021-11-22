Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22nd November 2021, Written Update: Sai interrupts Pakhi’s plan

In today’s episode, Pakhi decides to make Virat realize that Sai isn’t the one for him as she cannot tolerate the two together. Virat gets concerned for Pakhi and Sai tells him she has already given the medicine and Pakhi must be resting now. Virat tells Sai to visit the college again to complete the formalities. Sai tells even Pakhi will join them as she did today just to grab Virat’s attention. Virat tells Sai she’s still stuck on the same topic, and Sai tells it’s evident Pakhi still wants him. Sai tells him Pakhi was happy when he lifted her.

Sunny enters and Sai extends a hand of friendship towards him. Sunny accepts her friendship. Sai asks about Sadanand and Sunny tells Virat that he would organise events in college. Pakhi walks to Virat’s room and tells him her leg is paining and tells him she had a bad nightmare and starts crying. Virat suggests Pakhi to sleep in Bhavani or Mansi’s room. Sai comes and tells Pakhi can sleep with her in her room. Pakhi denies but Virat insists Pakhi sleep in Sai’s room and drops them off.

Sai massages Pakhi’s foot and Pakhi shouts at her and asks her what is she doing. Sai says she is just simply massaging her leg and stretching so blood circulation takes place and she will have a speedy recovery. Virat assures Pakhi by saying that Sai is a medical student and knows what she’s doing and leaves. Pakhi wonders what will happen when Sai will become Virat’s baby’s mother and gets scared.

Pakhi is determined to not let that happen. Sai tells herself that she knows Pakhi is still in love with Virat and switches off the lights and tells Pakhi to rest.

