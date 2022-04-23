Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 23rd April 2022, Written Update: Virat helps Sai

In today’s episode, Virat brings all the snacks demanded by Sai and asks her to study. She eats the snacks and offers him too but he denies them. She makes him eat them and then says she wants to nap for some time. Virat asks her not to think that he will wake her up. She says that it’s his wish. After a few minutes Virat comes back and wakes her up but she doesn’t wake up and acts like she’s still asleep.

Virat puts water on her and then she wakes up shocked and asks him why would he do that. He tells her that she only wanted him to wake her up and asks her to study. She asks him if he’ll drop her at the college and he tells her he doesn’t care if she fails her exams or not. She handcuffs their hands and throws the key outside the window and questions him again if he really doesn’t care. Virat yells at her and asks her if she’s mad. She tells they’ll go search for the key and they both go down hiding from the family. Pakhi sees them two together and gets jealous. Sai and Virat reach the garden and find the key and he opens the handcuffs. He takes her back to the room and then goes to sleep. She wakes up later after some time and sees that she has been handcuffed to the study table and realised Virat must’ve done that.

The next morning, Virat drags Sai to the college as she’s running late and Pakhi gets jealous seeing that. After the exam, she thinks of calling Virat but she gets surprised to see him there already. He tells her that he waited since it’s her exam and tells her she has a surprise.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Chavans agree to Rajiv and Shivani’s wedding