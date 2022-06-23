Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Virat agrees for surrogacy

In today’s episode, Pakhi tells Virat that she was so lost in his love that she didn’t even pay attention to Samrat and when she did and started liking him, he was taken away from her. She cries and Virat asks her to sit down and gives her water. He tells that he can understand what she’s going through. She tells that even she does as Samrat meant a lot to him and losing him must’ve been painful including the baby. Virat tells that losing the baby was devastating. She tells that she felt like all the happiness was taken from her and before even a new beginning started, it ended.

Virat tells he felt the same when he lost the baby. Pakhi thinks that she might be able to bond more if they talk about relatable things. She goes and keeps her sarees inside Sai’s cupboards and leaves. She goes and tells Vaishali that she should be the one who should give a baby to Virat and tells that she thinks that she should become the surrogate mother of Virat’s child, as this way she can get closer to him. Sai and Virat visit a counsellor. Virat tells that Sai thinks about others’ happiness first and then thinks about the rest. The counsellor tells that’s a pretty good thing about her.

They both express their pain after losing the baby. The counsellor suggests they get a baby through surrogacy. Virat agreed for the idea and Sai gets happy and tells she wanted to talk to him about surrogacy. They both hug each other. Sai tells the family will be happy knowing they’ll be parents soon. Virat tells that Bhavani might have a problem with surrogacy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

