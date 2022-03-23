Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Sai applies colour on Virat

In today’s episode, Sai looks at Virat sleeping and thinks how cute is he. She brushes her hair and looks at Virat and hopes he forgives her so that they can find love in their relationship and thinks that’s not the only thing she wants as she wants him also. She puts colour on his cheek and rubs her cheek against his and wishes him a happy Holi and smiles. He wakes up and she rushes to hide. He realises there’s colour on him and calls Sai angrily. She comes and asks why’s he yelling her name and asks him why’s his cheek red and he asks her if she applied colour on him.

Devi comes and starts laughing looking at Virat’s face. Devi tells she applied the colour on him and asks him to come play Holi with everyone. Virat tells no and Devi applies colour on Sai and they both wish a happy Holi to each other. Devi leaves and Sai cleans Virat’s cheek. He asks Sai how’s her hand red and she tells it’s because she touched his face and walks away giggling. Pakhi comes to call Virat to play Holi and sees Sai and questions her if she isn’t ashamed to sleep with Virat. Sai asks her if she isn’t ashamed to eye her brother-in-law and walks down.

Pakhi comes and tells everyone that Sai isn’t ashamed to sleep in Virat’s room and Sai tells their beds might be separated now but soon Virat will forgive her as every couple will have problems and they’ll resolve their problem soon. Bhavani asks her to sleep in another room and Sai asks her if she slept in another room when she fought with her husband. Pakhi tells Sai is crossing a line and Sai tells that if they want to believe they can but the truth is that Virat loves her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Sai realises she loves Virat