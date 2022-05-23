Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Samrat and Pakhi begin their friendship

In today’s episode, Samrat tells Pakhi that he admired her writing and photography skills. He tells her that he’s read all her blogs including the ones about mental health and yoga retreat camp. Pakhi recalls meeting Virat in the yoga camp. He tells Pakhi that she should start blogging and photojournalism. She tells him that she does it as her hobby. He tells her that he can see how passionate she is about her work. He asks her to be friends with him and leave the past behind them so they can travel together and she can work. He asks her to visit his orphanage at least and forwards his hand.

She accepts his friendship by holding his hand and tells him that she’s mainly going to focus on her work. He murmurs that he’ll focus on her and she asks him if he told anything. He tells her he too shall focus on his work and she smiles. Virat tells Sai that he felt good when she called him by his name only and asks her to only call him ‘Virat’. She calls him Virat and he asks her to repeat it again. Jagtap gets out of jail and his father becomes happy and asks him what he wants. He tells he wants Sai.

Next morning, Pakhi tells Bhavani didn’t come to have breakfast because of Sai. Samrat asks Pakhi to serve breakfast in Bhavani’s room. Bhavani comes down and Sai asks her if she’s fine. She tells yes and asks Sai to get a box from her cupboard. Sai leaves and Virat asks what’s in the box and Bhavani tells they’ll all get to know.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 21st May 2022, Written Update: Samrat supports Virat