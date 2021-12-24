Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 24 December 2021, Written Update: Sai fears Virat is fooling her

In today’s episode, Sai rings Shruti and yells at her for calling Virat throughout the day. Shruti insists on passing the phone to Virat, but Sai refuses. Samrat asks Virat what is bothering him and offers to help. Mohit gets a flashback of seeing Virat with that pregnant lady and doubts if Virat would speak the truth. Virat expresses he has work pressure, that’s it.

On the other hand, Sai screams at Shruti over the call. Sai repeatedly questions why she calls her husband around the clock. Patralekha advises Sai to let Virat speak on his phone; Sai tells her not to poke her nose into it. Virat learns that Sai is talking to Shruti and immediately asks her to give him his phone back. Sai refuses. Shruti gets a flashback when Virat told her that sometimes it is not necessary to share everything with others.

Shruti realises that Sai does not know the truth about her condition. Sai keeps claiming that Virat shares every minute detail with her. Mohit fears what will happen if Sai knows that Virat has registered Shruti and him as Mr. & Mrs. Chavan at the hotel. Shruti warns that Virat will be responsible for this if the situation gets worse. Shruti fell due to ligament pain; Sai hung up the call. Virat asks for his phone back, and Sai throws it on the floor and leaves. Karishma asks Patralekha if she knows Shruti.

Virat tries to console Sai and requests to behave like an adult. He says this is his official work, and he cannot share the details at any cost. Sai claims that Virat is fooling her. Patralekha and Bhavani blame Sai for overreacting. Sai asks the truth about Shruti. Virat knows he would be punished if the police knew that he hid Shruti. He does not want to risk the life of Sai by involving her in it. Virat keeps mum and asks Sai to trust him. Sai questions his trust when he doubts hers and Ajinkya’s friendship.

We watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

