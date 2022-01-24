Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 24 January 2022, Written Update: Bhavani gets hospitalised

In today's episode, Bhavani scolds Sonali for speaking about Sai's divorce in front of the neighbours and ruining her reputation in society. She blames Ninad and Ashwini for supporting Sai and Virat living in different rooms, which led to these circumstances today. Ashwini says she attempted to save Sai and Virat's relationship, and it failed, but it is not her or Ninad's fault. Samrat supports Ashwini and says she just tried to fulfil a mother's responsibility and did not purposefully do anything wrong.

Patralekha blames Ashwini for making Virat feel like Sai is just his friend, so he found a wife elsewhere. Bhavani agrees and keeps yelling at Ashwini and Ninad, to which Shivani raises a question and asks if Bhavani considers Virat, her son, then what effort did she put to save his marriage. Bhavani gets angry as neighbours, and the family pounce on her. She doesn't want to talk to anybody and moves upstairs while Sonali taunts that Bhavani couldn't confront the neighbours and only knows to dominate the Chavan family. Bhavani gets distracted due to Sonali's taunts and slips on the stairs.

The Chavan family immediately shifts her to the hospital and worries about her head and leg injuries. Shivani says they should not have gone to meet neighbours despite having a family issue. Sonali replies her son Mohit has not done anything wrong, so she will not hide her face like Ashwini in society. Samrat finishes the hospital's formalities and bumps into Virat, who asks Chavans about Bhavani's recovery, but nobody shares it with him. The nurse calls Virat to look after his wife Shruti in front of the Chavan family.

Ninad wants to confront Shruti, but Samrat stops him. Sonali thinks she should find out what is special about Shruti and follows Virat. She hears the nurse addressing Virat as Sahas' father and rushes to the family to inform them. Ninad and Samrat lose their cool and run to catch Virat red-handed. Soon, the Chavan family catches sight of Virat pampering the baby.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 22 January 2022, Written Update: Virat leaves the house