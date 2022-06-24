Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 24 June 2022, Written Update: Bhavani to find a surrogate mother

In today’s episode, Sai and Virat come home and Bhavani tells the teen that she wants to speak to them. Virat asks what heartened. She tells that she heard they both are facing differences in their relationship. Pakhi tells that they’re sleeping in different rooms. Sai tells that they used to sleep separately, but anymore as Virat slept in the same room as her. They both tell everyone that they have agreed to become parents. Everyone gets happy listening to their reaction but Pakhi gets angry.

Karishma tells that many celebrities also go for surrogacy. Sonali asks how’s it done. Karishma tells she doesn’t know. Sai explains the entire procedure to them and Bhavani gets happy and tells that she will choose the surrogate mother as she wants to do the background checking of the woman and find out her caste. Sai tells her she’s a doctor so she will find one who is healthy to be a surrogate mother. Bhavani tells it's not acceptable as she won’t have any satisfaction until she knows the caste of the woman and won’t let the process start without knowing it. Virat tells them they’ll see about it and leaves with Sai to the room.

Sai opens her cupboard and gets surprised to see sarees. Virat tells her that Pakhi came and gave her sarees. Sai tells it's weird that she’s being nice to her on one side and on the other, she doesn’t like the idea of surrogacy. She tells her she’s confused if Pakhi likes her or not. Virat tells her that she should go talk to Pakhi about it. Pakhi tells Vaishali that Sai always ruins her plan of getting closer to Virat. Sai enters Pakhi’s room and returns her saree and tells her she wants Pakhi to give another chance for herself.

