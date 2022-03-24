Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Sai builds her own kitchen

In today’s episode, Sai tells the family that Virat loves her and that’s the truth. Virat thinks he wanted Sai to realise his love and feelings. Now, he wants to hug her, but he’s sure their relationship doesn’t stand a chance and he can’t even forgive Sai. Ashwini comes and asks him to come down and talk to everyone and spend some time with them. He tells no and she asks him to come down as Holi is his favourite festival. He tells he doesn’t like it anymore and asks her to leave as she’s already hurt him enough. She cries and walks out and he shuts the door and she goes away crying.

Samrat hopes Ashwini gets Virat down and Sonali wonders what’s happening. Samrat asks Pakhi why’s she happy and she tells she can’t spot Sai and she’s not there to take away her happiness. Mansi tells its Samrat and Pakhi’s first Holi and everyone smiles. Bhavani asks why’s it taking so long for Ashwini to come and they see smoke and rush there thinking the place caught fire. Upon reaching, they see Sai setting up her kitchen and Bhavani yells at her. Sai tells she’s just following her orders. Pakhi and Sonali throw water on her wooden stove.

Bhavani tells Sonali to not let Sai take the utensils. Sonali snatches the utensils from her. Sai notices her name written on the utensil and tells maybe this is Usha’s gift so they don’t have a right in it. She takes the utensil and goes. Sai comes back and sees her wood wet and yells at Pakhi. Ashwini comes and asks them to stop fighting and says Virat denied to come down. Sai promises to get him down.

