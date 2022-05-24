Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Sai’s unexpected trouble

In today’s episode, Sai comes down with the box Bhavani had told her to get from her cupboard. Bhavani takes the box from her and gives it to Pakhi. She asks Samrat to open the box and everyone gets surprised looking at a beautiful necklace. She asks Samrat to put it on Pakhi. Sonali asks Bhavani if she doesn’t want to give it to Sai. She replies that she wanted to give it to Sai but not anymore as she thinks Pakhi deserves it since she has served her loyally. Samrat makes her wear the necklace but the necklace breaks and the beads fall off.

Bhavani yells at Samrat for being careless but Pakhi says it broke because of Sai’s evil eyes as she’s jealous. Sai asks why will she be jealous as Bhavani has the right to decide who can wear it and who can’t. Bhavani agrees with Pakhi and yells at Sai. Virat says it’s not Sai’s mistake and takes her to the hospital. He drops her off and she signs in the register, getting Machindra. He challenges her that she won’t be able to be a professional doctor as she’s married. She tells she can handle the emergencies.

In the emergency ward, a goon walks in and tells his name is Malar and demands himself to be checked. His gang creates ruckus. He kicks a stretcher and Sai saves the child from getting injured. On the other hand, Karishma sends Pakhi photos of her and Samrat. Pakhi smiles looking at them. Samrat enters and gifts her a necklace and she gets happy. An intern goes and calls Machindra to come as Malar is creating havoc. He goes with her and sees Sai and tells he wants to see Sai handle it alone and break down.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Samrat and Pakhi begin their friendship