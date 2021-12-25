Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25 December 2021, Written Update: Sai and Virat argue about Shruti

In today’s episode, Virat tells Sai to trust him as trust should be the foundation of a relationship. Sai asks him why did he doubt her and Ajinkya’s relationship and create a scene. Virat says he has apologised for that incident. She tells him that he broke her trust. Virat holds her hand and asks her if her trust is so little for him. Sai tells her hand is paining. Virat tells even he’s hurting, but he hasn’t done anything to disrespect or hurt her feelings.

Sai tells that she feels like she doesn’t know him at all. He tells he will disclose everything once his promise to someone is fulfilled. Sai tells she knows he’s loyal to his words but asks him if he’s in trouble because of that. He tells her that he might lose his job but won’t bring any harm to his family. Sai asks why does his friend’s wife call him if she’s in trouble. Virat thinks it’s because Sadanand is dead. Sai asks who’s Shruti again but Virat insists on telling her later. Sai apologises for arguing with him. Virat tells her emotions make sense and tells her he’ll come to her college function. Sai asks if he means it. Virat says he’ll be the happiest person when Sai becomes a doctor.

Sai asks him if his phone’s still working after he threw it. Shruti calls him and says she’s in pain and wants him to be with her during her delivery. Virat goes to the hospital and yells at the nurses for not taking proper care of Shruti, who says she might die before seeing her baby. Virat tells her to have hope. Shruti tells him she doesn’t want to drive a wedge between him and Sai and tells him that she’ll go somewhere far away later on. Virat assures her that Sai is understanding.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

