Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25 February 2022, Written Update: Chavans blame Sai for Virat's condition

In today’s episode, Bhavani tells she won’t forgive Sai if anything happens to Virat as she was the reason they threw him out of the house for. Sai tells her not to say that as nothing will happen to Virat. Devi slaps Sai and asks her not to take Virat’s name. Samrat also blames Sai for Virat’s condition. Sai tells they can scold her later but now they need to go to Virat.

Everyone rush to the hospital. Pulkit informs them that Virat’s condition is critical but the doctors are doing their best. The nurse comes and gives Virat‘a belongings to Sai. Karishma tells that’s what they do to a dead person in the movies. Omkar tells her to shut up. Sai recalls the doctor telling her that anything can happen so she should call the entire family. Sunny comes and asks how’s Virat. Pakhi tells because of Sai he’s critical. Pulkit tells they can see Virat from a distance. Bhavani tells Sai to not go near Virat. Sai looks at him from a window. Nandini apologises to Virat for scolding him and asks him to wake up.

Mansi tells Virat will be fine as God’s with him. Pakhi agrees. Devi cries and Shivani consoles her. Bhavani tells being the head of the family she always took all the decisions and all of them were right ones but she let Virat take the wrong decision and cries. She tells she won’t even let Sai’s shadow fall on him and asks the family members to oblige. Pakhi promises to stand by her word. Bhavani tells everyone will obey her no matter what.

