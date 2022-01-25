Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25 January 2022, Written Update: Ashwini smacks Virat

In today's episode, Ninad asks Virat whose baby is he holding. Virat asks why he is questioning him after breaking all ties. Ninad tells him to not beat around the bush and answer his questions. Mohit searched the documents besides the baby and found a birth certificate. He shows the family that the birth certificate says Virat is Saahas Chavan's father and the mother is Shruti.

Omkar loses his cool and bursts on Virat, saying he could have married Shruti instead of doing it illegitimately. He says Chavans have been living in Nagpur for the last seven generations, and their business's reputation will get ruined after this news. Ninad says he feels like committing suicide with Ashwini instead of facing this insult of his family. Mohit and Samrat ask for Shruti as they will not spare her. Virat says he has left the Chavan house and is not answerable to anyone.

Mohit thinks Sai doesn't know about Saahas and says she would be shattered after learning this, to which Virat says Sai knows everything and Pulkit has performed Shruti's surgery. Ashwini gets angry and slaps Virat. Elsewhere, Bhavani regains consciousness, and Sonali informs her about Virat's love-child. She provokes Bhavani, saying Virat has fulfilled her dream of an heir. Bhavani gets angry and asks Sonali to transfer her to a wheelchair because she wants to meet Shruti.

Soon, Bhavani, along with the Chavan family, confronts Shruti and Virat. Bhavani asks Shruti if she is the one who trapped Virat, to which Shruti says they misunderstand Virat and the baby's relationship. Saahas starts crying, and Virat pampers him. Seeing this, Ashwini asks how dare she snatches Sai's husband and ruin her happy family. Ashwini curses Shruti and says she is not worthy of being a good mother as she ruined so many lives. Shruti tries to clear the family's doubts but faints because of weakness. The nurse sends Chavans outside and informs Virat that his wife collapsed due to a shock. Virat hopes his mother's misbehaviour does not affect Shruti's health.

