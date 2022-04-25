Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Virat ends his relationship with Sai

In today’s episode, Virat tells Sai that he wants to take her somewhere for a surprise. Sai asks where is he taking her. He shows her a photo of Kamal with a lamp lit in front of it and she gets happy. He tells her that he had married her because Kamal gave him the responsibility of taking care of her education and making sure she becomes a doctor. He tells he knows that she will get good grades and finish her exam gracefully so that’s why he wants to finish his responsibility and free himself from it as he got his transfer letter and he’s going to leave his entire family behind. Sai gets shocked and cries.

She asks him about Rajiv and Shivani’s wedding and he tells that his presence isn’t necessary and asks her why’s she feeling bad since she never liked him from the beginning. She tells him that she values their relationship. He tells her that it’s too late and walks away. Sai cries and Shivani comes and asks what’s wrong and Sai informs her that Virat ended their relationship. Virat meets Sunny and informs him about what all happened. Sunny tells him that Sai is trying hard to save their relationship and asks what if Sai stops fighting for their relationship.

Virat enters the room and Sai thinks he doesn’t care about their relationship anymore. Shivani comes and pleads Virat to stay back for her wedding and then leave and he agrees. Rajiv comes and asks Sai and Virat to do Shivani’s kanyadaan. Sai tells him she has no problem but he should ask Virat since he might have issues. Rajiv asks Sai what is she thinking and she tells that she’s thinking about how sand slips away even if you hold it tightly. Virat wonders if Sai gave up on their relationship.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

