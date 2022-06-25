Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi to be the surrogate mother

In today’s episode, Pakhi asks Sai if she’s returning back her sarees as she’s angry with her. Sai asks her not to misunderstand her because she wants to see Pakhi wear them and not spend her entire life as Samrat’s widow. Pakhi acts emotional and tells her she can never forget Samrat. Sai tells that Samrat would have wanted her to move on and not be stuck like this as he would’ve wanted her to stay happy. Vaishali wonders where Pakhi learnt to do so much drama. Pakhi tells that she knows Sai must be feeling a little weird about her behaviour.

Sai tells she won’t deny that she’s confused why she’s being nice to her, and on the other hand, criticising her and Virat’s decision for surrogacy. Pakhi tells her that she must have been mistaken as she wants nothing except their happiness and asks Sai to believe that she’s changed. Sai warns her to stay away from her and Virat and not cause any drama. Pakhi obliges. Sai leaves warning Pakhi to not disturb their lives and interfere in their relationship. Vaishali tells Pakhi that Sai must’ve sensed that her intentions aren’t pure and asks Pakhi to do whatever she wants to do fast. Pakhi tells she has an idea and smirks.

Sai treats emergency patients in the hospital. She comes out of the ICU and tells the patient’s wife that her husband is fine now. She thanks her. Bhavani wonders how to find a surrogate mother. Pakhi comes and tells her she knows someone. Sonali asks who. Pakhi tells the solution is in front of them. Bhavani gets surprised and tells her its a good idea as the secret also can be maintained. Virat and Sai come home. Bhavani calls everyone and announces that Pakhi will be the surrogate mother.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

