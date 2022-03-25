Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25th March 2022, Written Update: DIG visits the Chavan family on Holi

In today’s episode, Mohit tells he feels something’s incomplete even though the guests have started to come. Ninad tells he doesn’t want to play without Virat. Mansi says last year Holi was incomplete without Samrat and now it’ll be incomplete without Virat. Sunny comes and tells he came to celebrate Holi with everyone and asks why’re they all sad. Ninad tells because of what’s happening in the house.

Sai says she’ll fulfil Sunny’s wish and Ashwini tells her she tried to convince Virat, but he denied. Sai thinks she will make Virat play Holi. Then, few women start gossiping about Virat and Sai. Sonali tells they’re the same women who spoke ill about Bhavani. Bhavani asks her to give them sweets and she goes to give them sweets but they make fun of Virat and the family. Sai goes and gives them sweets and taunts them, leaving them speechless so Sai asks them to leave. Omkar asks Ninad what happened as he’s sitting alone sadly. Ninad tells he doesn’t feel like playing Holi without Virat and asks him to do something so he comes down. Then, the DIG enters the house with his family and colleagues. Everyone gets shocked and Sai welcomes them inside.

He asks where’s Virat and Sai tells him he denied to play Holi with them. DIG tells his team to come along so they can get Virat down. Pakhi tells Sai that Virat doesn’t want to be disturbed by the family and doesn’t want to play with them. Sai tells maybe he’ll play with his colleagues and walks away with DIG.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

