Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Malar impressed by Sai

In today’s episode, Dr. Machindra comes and tried to calm Malar down but he tells that he’s very influential so he can destroy his hospital if he doesn’t fulfil hai demand and give him his painkiller. He threatens Machindra to give him the painkiller. Machindra asks the nurse to give it to Malar and Sai warns Malar to not misbehave by going and sitting on the old patient’s bed as everyone is equal to the doctor. She tells him that she will treat him only if he behaves as doctors deserve respect.

Malar gets impressed by Sai and agrees to get the treatment done silently. Another intern praises Sai’s bravery. Virat comes home and tells Ashwini that he’ll re-heat the food. Ashwini gets happy and feeds him. Samrat and Pakhi come. Samrat tells Virat that he and Pakhi have decided to move ahead and be friends. Virat gets happy for them. Pakhi opens her laptop and deletes Virat’s photo thinking she should move on with Samrat. She thinks of starting to write her blog.

Samrat brings tea for her and she smiles and reminisces about the moments spent with him. Sai and Virat miss each other. She texts him and he gets happy receiving her message and replies to her back. Malar wails in pain and tells her he wants a painkiller. Sai tells him that it’s not good to have many painkillers. Malar feels attracted towards Sai and secretly clicks her photos. Machindra gets angry that he didn’t get a chance to degrade Sai.

